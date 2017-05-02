Watch: Step-by-step tutorial on how to use the Gauteng schools admission site

The Department of Gauteng’s online schools admission site for grades one and eight officially launched today, 2nd May, allowing parents to register their chirldren early for 2018.

The launch was presided over by MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, in Orange Farm in the Vaal area of the province. The MEC and Premier went around communities distributing pamphlets to parents, raising awareness about the site and assisting some parents to start their registrations on the site.

Premier Makhura is thrilled that the online application process was successful this year #GDE2018Admissions @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/Z5s5Pkd8fd — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) May 2, 2017

This year’s launch seems to be running much smoother than last year, as the site hasn’t reported any crashes or glitches so far.

Again, the department has provided assistance in the form of helpdesks around the province for parents experiencing any issues and those with no access to a computer or internet.

It has also uploaded an handy video tutorial that shows parents exactly how to use the site.

Watch below.

The closing date for 2018 admissions is 20th October.