Become a Sith Acolyte with this 3D printed mask from Star Wars: The Old Republic

The stars have aligned today with a new quality 3D print popping from a Star Wars property around today, May the 4th.

It’s the very distinctive Sith Acolyte mask from Star Wars: The Old Republic. Not only is the detailed design spot-on, but the paint job and finishing work is superb. It looks just as good as the professionally made resin prop selling for $70 (~R944).

The mask seems to be divided into six smaller parts so you should have no trouble printing it on a smaller printer.

You can find the files to make your own over on MyMiniFactory.

If you’re interested in this, more detailed version of the mask, maker Peter Snyder states that he has plans to tackle it at some point. Make sure you also check out Snyder’s profile for more creations, such as this Deathstroke mask and another print from Star Wars in this blaster stand.