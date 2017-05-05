Crowdfunding for The International 2017 Dota 2 tournament begins

With the conclusion of the Kiev Major last week the Dota 2 community has been waiting for the next big event on the Valve calendar – funding The International prize pool.

The wait wasn’t long as last night a massive 1.6GB patch came down that contains the International 2017 Battle Pass and Dota fans may find it tough to resist the urge to buy one because Valve has pulled out all the stops and for good reason.

Every year, 25% of Battle Pass sales are taken and put into the prize pool for Valves biggest esports tournament. When Valve first started taking this approach in 2013 The International prize pool amounted to $2.8 million, last year the prize pool climbed to $20.7 million. Valve places down a base prize pool of $1.6 million and then the community helps grow the prize pool.

This year Battle Pass owners will be given the usual slew of cosmetic items, taunts and account perks as well as a new game mode. The mode is called Siltbreaker and will be available later this month.

Siltbreaker is a multiplayer campaign which takes players to Dark Reef – the home of the hero Slark in the lore – to defeat a dormant evil. Not much is known about the mode just yet except that the mode will net players rewards including the extremely rare Desert Baby Roshan.

IT’S OVER 1000!

While the Immortal items, custom terrain and a new game mode are nice Valve recognises that everybody should get to hold the Aegis of Champions (the trophy up for grabs at The International) at least once.

So once again Valve is giving away a 1/5th-scale alloy replica of the trophy to Battle Pass owners that reach level 1 000. Players that reach this milestone will also receive a special Aegis on the their hero’s health bar in-game.

Now, while reaching level 1 000 between now and 8th August when the tournament sounds easy it isn’t and you’ll likely have to pay your way to an Aegis.

To do that you’ll need a Battle Pass that costs R139 as well as 1 000 levels which can be bought in packs of 5 levels, 11 levels and 24 levels for R34.50, R69 and R139 respectively. You can also buy a Battle Pass that will automatically put you at level 75 for R510.

As a matter of interest, buying your way to level 1 001 from a level 1 Battle Pass will cost you R5 758 including the pass so you might want to try earn some levels first.

The only thing left to do is watch the prize pool which currently sits at $2 392 325 grow even further.