R60k Injustice 2 tournament announced for South Africa

Upcoming fighting game Injustice 2 is getting a local tournament with a R60K prize pool. The winner will also receive an entry to the VS Fighting tournament in the UK with an all-expenses-paid trip to the event in August.

This local tournament will feature various online battles, each taking place on the dates below, and culminates in a LAN final. Each of the online matches will award points to those on the leaderboard, and the top four players after the June 25th tournament will be entered into the final in Gauteng.

21st May 2017 – Online Tournament [Non – Qualifier Warm Up]

28th May 2017 – Online Tournament Qualifier 1

4th June 2017 – Online Tournament Qualifier 2

11th June 2017 – Online Tournament Qualifier 3

18th June 2017 – Online Tournament Qualifier 4

25th June 2017 – Online Top 16 Finale

8th July 2017 – LAN Grand Finals

The event is sponsored by PlayStation, and all the games will be played on PS4 exclusively as a result. It’s also restricted to South African citizens aged 18 or older. Make sure you also check out more details on tournament operators ACGL’s website for the full list of Ts and Cs.

A final point worth mentioning is the entertainment at the finals: Jack Parow and Fokofpolisiekar will be playing. We recently interviewed Fokofpolisiekar about their unique position in the SA music scene as well as their decision to crowdfund their newest album, so give that a read while you wait for Injustice 2 to launch on May 16th.