New Blade Runner 2049 trailer drops

If you, like us, are looking forward to Blade Runner 2049’s release later this year, we have some great news for you.

A new trailer for the sequel to Ridley Scott’s seminal cyberpunk future noir has dropped and it looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Behold:

Since all curious onlookers have had to feast their eyes on up until now was a painfully brief teaser last year, the new trailer is rather tasty. Reluctant as we are to buy into any hype – especially for a film that may destroy any good will we have remaining for this beloved franchise – we have to say that we’re suitably impressed by what we see here.

We already knew that Ryan Gosling was heading up the cast as Officer K and we knew that Harrison Ford would be making a return as Blade Runner veteran Rick Deckard.

What we didn’t know, however, is that Jared Leto would be making an appearance; there he is in the trailer as Wallace, who from the looks of things appears to be some sort of cyborg. He’s also clearly making replicants, and notes that the resources to continue doing so are running out.

Furthermore, the landscapes look a little more inviting and varied than the cityscape that dominated the first film. While you’re still able to see holographic models, neon-encrusted urban decay and the massive pyramids of the Tyrell Corporation, Officer K makes his was through what looks like a sunburnt desert vista and there’s a shot when he makes a discovery carved into a tree trunk.

On top of that you’ve got some pretty swoon-worthy action scenes and eye-popping visuals to boot. Roll on October, we say…