Internet on wheels: Zimbabwean taxis to be fitted with free Econet WiFi

Commuters in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare, will now be able to enjoy free WiFi while riding in a taxi, thanks to Econet.

Econet, the country’s biggest mobile telecoms company, this week unveiled a handful of new offerings, including the ability to use free WiFi in specially marked taxis, called kombis in Harare, after purchasing a Data Double Up moile internet bundle.

Users can dial *143# to purchase an ordinary mobile data bundle and then be able to use the free WiFi in a kombi. Users will also be able to use free Wifi at any of Econet’s 300 WiFi zones across the country.

Econet said it plans to roll the service out across the country by August, covering 250 kombi routes. Data bundles range from 150MB to 3.5GB.

Below are instructions on how to use the free WiFi offer, these apply to both zones and kombis.

[Source – TechZim]