DA files court application to remove Molefe as Eskom CEO

As Brian Molefe returned to his old job as CEO of Eskom today, the DA filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court to have hime removed.

Last week, Eskom announced that Molefe, who left Eskom at the of December last year, would be returning to the power utility today, even after resigning after being implicated in the former Public Protector’s State Capture report.

The DA, along with Outa and the EFF expressed their outrage over the situation, promising legal action against the move.

The party filed a two-part application to the court, the first seeking to interdict Molefe from performing any duties or functions as Group Chief Executive at Eskom as well as to prevent him from receiving any benefits associated with the position and the second requesting that the court review and set aside his reappointment as the party believes this reappointment to be irrational.

Advert

“The fact that the Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, attempts to justify this ludicrous decision by claiming that it “represents a significantly better value proposition” to paying out the obscene and possibly illegal R30 million pension benefit, simply does not hold water,” said DA Federal Executive Chairperson, James Selfe, referring to Brown’s defense of Molefe’s reappointment.

“It is common cause that Mr Molefe is deeply and fundamentally connected to the Gupta family, the chief suspects in the capture of state institutions and enterprises for their own personal benefit…Molefe may well not have been found guilty in a court yet, but the Public Protector’s findings against him are binding and have not been overturned,” Selfe added.

The DA said if all goes well, it expects the matter to be on the court roll in the next two weeks and looks forward to presenting its arguments.