Watch us beat STRAFE in less than a minute

Devolver Digital’s newest game, the rogue-like/lite FPS STRAFE, launched last week with a dubious preorder bonus in the form of a new gun.

While such things have come to be expected, Devolver Digital usually doesn’t stoop to such business practices. Making it more suspicious is the fact that the game relies heavily on the player choosing from three weapons at the beginning of the game, with the rest of the playthough supposedly catered for and around this fact. A fourth gun added at the last minute would surely upset this balance.

We finally got to play the release version of the game with our copy including this bonus gun. The VV1N, as you may guess by the name, doesn’t actually shoot enemies. Firing it once wins you the game and rolls the credits. Seriously.



Yes it what seems to be a jab at the industry and everyone who paid for this game ahead of launch, players have been given a joke as a reward for their good faith.

Depending on where you count the game’s beginning, you can polish off STRAFE and get the achievement for finishing it in less than a minute.

We’re not entirely sure what to make off of this. Players who did part with their money prior to launch didn’t really get much outside of seeing the credits early and getting a free Steam achievement. Anyone picking up this game at a later stage isn’t missing anything too important either.

We’ll have our full review on STRAFE available soon.