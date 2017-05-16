The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Traveler's Bow 3D Print Header Image
You can now 3D print the Traveler’s Bow from Breath of the Wild


Last month a rather impressive maker project popped up in this Ancient Arrow from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But what good is an arrow without a bow to shoot it?

The fine people over at 3D Central have recreated the Traveler’s Bow from the game in impressive fashion, printing in wood grain filament and staining it to make it look as real as possible.  The limbs of the bow were completed with some metallic elements and what looks like bungee cord was used for the bowstring.

You can find the files to make your own Traveler’s Bow over on MyMiniFactory.

You’ll also want to watch 3D Central’s video on how they completed their version, as well as their take on the Ancient Arrow.

