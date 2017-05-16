Zenimax is suing Samsung over VR tech

Earlier this year, Zenimax Media – Bethesda’s parent company – was awarded half a billion dollars in damages after successfully suing Oculus.

Zenimax had alleged developers at Oculus had misappropriated trade secrets from ZeniMax that were integral to the creation of the Oculus Rift VR headset.

With one case successfully dispatched, Zenimax has now turned its attention (and that of its lawyers) towards Samsung. It’s suing the South Korean giant over its VR Gear headset.

According to a report on The Verge, Zenimax’s suit alleges that Samsung knowingly profited from the same technology used in the Rift that was misappropriated.

Advert

In its suit, which was filed in Dallas federal court last Friday, Zenimax alleges that Oculus CTO John Carmack – co-founder of id Software – brought Oculus employee Matt Hooper into id’s office after hours to discuss an ‘attack plan’ for mobile VR they’d developed at Oculus.

Simply put, Zenimax is alleging, while its suit against Oculus was in motion, Samsung should have been aware that there was the possibility that the VR Gear was being developed with its proprietary technology, yet it forged ahead with the device’s development regardless.

“Samsung continued to develop the Gear VR with full knowledge of Zenimax’s allegations and without obtaining any right or permission from Zenimax to use any of its copyrights or other confidential information,” the suit states.

Zenimax is seeking damages for profiting from copyright infringement, use of trade secrets and unfair competition. If successful, it may even take the route it did with Oculus and seek an injunction to halt the sales of VR Gear.

Looks like a busy year for lawyers…