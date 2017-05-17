SABC has a new “acting” acting CEO

The SABC has a new acting CEO in Tsheliso Ralitabo as current acting CEO and former CFO, James Aguma, is off on sick leave.

This means Ralitabo, who is the originally the public broadcaster’s general executive for technology, is the acting, acting CEO.

This was announced in Parliament Communications Minister Ayando Dlodlo during a meeting with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to brief it on outstanding issues related to irregular expenditure.

Aguma was supposed to be part of the meeting to account for his role in the SABC’s financial crisis. MPs within Scopa have called for Aguma to be suspended.

Shortly after the appointment of the interim board, the SABC advertised for positions including CEO and COO, which haven’t been filled since the departure of Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Jimi Matthews.

Today also happens to be Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing as ordered by the Western Cape High Court. The hearing relates to his role as COO and his unlawful appointment to it, as stated in the Public Protector’s report of 2014.