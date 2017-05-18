Internet Solutions concludes acquisition of MWEB

Telecoms service provider Internet Solutions has announced that its acquisition of MWEB which it launched in December 2016 has concluded.

The firm says that the acquisition will allow it to extend its infrastructure people and platforms into the consumer market. Currently Internet Solutions serves the SME, enterprise and wholesale markets.

“Both companies have a common vision of providing seamless connectivity for the African consumer at home, on the move, in the office, and in public spaces, and we look forward to welcoming MWEB employees to IS, and the broader Dimension Data family,” Internet solutions managing director Saki Missaikos said in a statement.

The MD says that during the priority now is to ensure minimal disruption to MWEB clients while adding that customers can look forward to better products and experience in the future.

Advert

Now Internet Solutions will begin merging the two firms which will grant MWEB access to services and talent within the Internet Solutions ecosystem.

“It’s business as usual until it gets even better,” concluded Missaikos.