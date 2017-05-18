The famous M-5 Phalanx pistol from Mass Effect is now a 3D print

We’ve featured Mass Effect pistols made by fans in the past. But the folding M-3 Predator and LEGO M-6 Carnifex were met with the same comment: where’s the M-5 Phalanx?

As one of the most iconic firearms from the games, it took a while for the maker community to attempt to recreate it, but here it is as an extremely accurate 3D print.

The finished model measures in at 30.5cm long, 18.5cm high and 6cm at widest point. It’s also been given a minimal but effective paint job to look more game accurate.

You can find the files to print your own for free over on Thingiverse, or you can choose to support the designer who made this by buying it on Pinshape for $1.30 (~R17).