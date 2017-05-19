Everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Gameplay Premiere Event

Destiny 2’s hands-on gameplay reveal event took place yesterday at the Jet Center in Hawthorne, California and was livestreamed globally across multiple platforms. Bungie delivered on their promises of showing off exactly what they have in store for us and you’d best strap yourself in because there’s quite a lot to get through here.

First up, the gameplay trailer. Showing off some of the plot behind the game itself, the Destiny 2 official gameplay reveal trailer can be viewed below:

The Tower from Destiny 1 is attacked by the Red Legion, a faction within the Cabal Empire led by Lord Ghaul, and to put it quite simply, the good guys are forcefully evicted from their safe haven. Loss features heavily in Destiny 2 and while this honestly seems like a cop-out to eliminate carrying over any loot from the first game to the second, Bungie’s changes to the armour and weapons in Destiny 2 are quite substantial.

New to the game are three weapon types which will be replacing Destiny 1’s “Primary”, “Secondary” and “Heavy” weapon classes. The new types are labelled as “kinetic”, “energy” and “power” weapons with plenty being shown off in the above trailer. SMGs will also make an appearance this time around and a brand new weapons manufacturer called “Veist” was officially confirmed by Destiny 2’s Project Lead, Mark Noseworthy.

Advert

Suros.

Omolon.

Tex Mechanica.

Hakke. And now Veist joins the family of Destiny weapon foundries. pic.twitter.com/3islBEZp4F — Mark Noseworthy (@knowsworthy) May 18, 2017

With the Traveller being ensnared and the Guardians losing their light, players will have to start from scratch and level up their classes once again. Destiny 2 introduces 3 new sub-classes to the game, Arcstrider (Hunter), Sentinel (Titan), and Dawnblade (Warlock), and the sub-classes Destiny 1 fans have grown accustomed to are also changing.

While it’s not confirmed if all 9 sub-classes from the first game will be making a return, the Hunter’s Gunslinger sub-class and Titan’s Striker sub-class are returning with some changes. Arekkz Gaming uploaded two videos showing off these changes which you can view below:

The worlds that players can visit have also changed in Destiny 2 and 4 were shown off at the event. These being Nessus (a Vex occupied world), Io (Jupiter’s moon), Earth and Titan (Saturn’s moon). Each of these worlds are being touted as massively open and free to explore with no need to return to orbit before jumping into any one of Destiny 2’s activities.

Advert

Destiny 2 is also introducing a novel concept known as “Guided Games”. Guided Games is essentially a built in system for players both solo or in groups to find other groups of players to team up with and enjoy the game’s content. Destiny 1 suffered from matchmaking systems that were sub-optimal for many. Solo players would have been unable to complete the game’s Raids without actively searching for multiple other players elsewhere on the internet. Guided Games seeks to solve this issue by simplifying the search and rewarding in-game Clans and players for helping each other out. And speaking of Clans, in Destiny 1, Clans were a feature managed from outside of the game. Destiny 2 is changing this and is integrating Clan support and management right into the game.

And lastly, Bungie announced that Destiny 2 will be exclusively available on Blizzard’s Battle.net platform via a pre-recorded message from Blizzard’s Mike Morhaime that played during the event.

Advert

“We’re big fans of Destiny here at Blizzard, and we’re honored to be able to help the talented folks at Bungie and Activision bring their much-anticipated sequel to a new platform.” “Being on Battle.net will allow Destiny 2 to plug into our existing global network, freeing up the developers at Bungie to focus their energy and resources on making the best and most fun game they possibly can.”

Destiny 2 on PC will support 4K 3820×2160, uncapped frame rate, custom key mapping, text chat, adjustable field of view, a detailed PC settings screen and 21:9 monitor support. A concrete PC release date however has not been confirmed but is “coming soon” according to Bungie.

If you’d like to check out the full Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere Livestream recording, you can view it below:

Destiny 2 releases on PS4 and Xbox One September 8th 2017 and while Bungie has given us quite a lot of information, more will certainly surface within the next few days so keep your eyes peeled for more info as it surfaces.