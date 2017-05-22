Far Cry 5 reveal event announced

Ever since it was officially announced earlier this month, there’s been a lot of speculation on what fans can expect from Far Cry 5.

Most have opined it will be set in the Wild West, which would make is the second Western game on the blocks for this year after Red Dead Redemption 2. Naturally Ubisoft hit back with the usual comment, that it doesn’t ‘comment on rumour and speculation’, but fans kept digging regardless.

Perhaps in an attempt to simply scuttle the leaking ship of secrets, Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 5 will indeed be set in the USA – and from the looks of things, it will be a Western. We say ‘from the looks of things’ because the publisher has also dropped four video showing off the game’s environment. Have a gander below:

Note that these videos don’t seem to be of in-game footage.

Rather, it seems Ubisoft is teasing its game with footage from real life.

The game seems to be set in a fictional environment in Montana called Hope County.

Oh, and there’s bugger all in the way of plot description accompanying these videos. You now know about as much about the this game as we do.

Well, obviously you’d probably like to know more, in which case set your calendar for this Friday, May 26th, when Ubisoft is going to have a worldwide reveal on the game’s official site.