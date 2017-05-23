Don’t miss this train: 3D print your own Thomas the Tank Engine

While Thomas the Tank Engine may not be the most relevant property right now, this model by maker Stian Ervik Wahlvåg is one of the best executed we’ve seen in a while.

Thanks to the Imgur standard of a banana scale, you can see that the model is on the smaller side, but it nails down the character’s proportions perfectly.

Even more impressive is the immaculate paint job that went it into this. The red pin striping and the metal detailing on the wheels is superb. This is really is a standout in our 3D Print of the Day series.

You can find the files to make your own for free over on MyMiniFactory. Give the accompanying video a watch too so you can see all the work that went into this.