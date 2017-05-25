[Press Release] Launch of GE ANSYS challenge

GE Africa Innovation Centre (GE AIC) and Qfinsoft , ANSYS channel partner for South Africa, are collaborating to provide start-up companies and emerging enterprises with the opportunity to access the ANSYS’ multiphysics simulation portfolio, through a challenge, ‘Simulating the Future in Africa’, which will grant the winners one year’s free access to the ANSYS Startup Program.

The challenge aims to build a cohort of African startup companies and enterprises, who will design products and processes, using ANSYS software, that can be incorporated into the industries that GE operates in in Africa – industrial manufacturing, power, oil and gas, renewables, energy connections, transportation, mining, aviation, and healthcare.

ANSYS engineering simulation software enables users to design, build, modify and test complete virtual prototypes and bring their innovative

products to market faster and more cost-effectively.

Entrants who qualify for the challenge will have access for one year to the multiphysics simulation portfolio within the ANSYS Startup Program – including structural, fluids and electromagnetics suites, and the ANSYS Customer Portal, which enables users to access online technical support , product tutorials, documentation and a technical support knowledge base.

The first 2017 challenge launches on 22 May 2017, and closes on 30 June 2017, and will be repeated later in the year. Participants must meet entry criteria and are required to complete the submission form on: http://

geafricainnovationcentre.com/ge-ansys-challenge.

Ten winning enterprises will be targeted per challenge. In launching the challenge, Gunter Halfar, leader of the GE Africa Innovation Centre noted that , “While South Africa has produced, and continues to produce, highly accomplished engineering graduates, the cost of establishing a business, and access to opportunities for emerging enterprises, remains a hurdle.

This challenge provides the opportunity for free access to software tools for one year, as well as a regular access to one of the largest engineering enterprises in the world (GE) and a key supplier of software globally in ANSYS.”

Paul Lethbridge, senior manager of the ANSYS Startup Program concurred that . “ANSYS is thrilled to be a partner in this challenge: Putting our simulation tools into the hands of entrepreneurs, dreamers and inventors will enable them to create a radically better future.”