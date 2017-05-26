Kaspersky upgrades its bug bounty program

Finding flaws in your website can be rather difficult as illustrated by Zomato in recent weeks, which is why Kaspersky Lab has announced that it’s upgrading its bug bounty program on HackerOne.

Bug bounty programs invite individuals and organisations alike to submit reports of vulnerabilities and bugs that are found in software or services. The company running the bounty program usually offers up a reward in exchange for information about potential issues.

Kaspersky launched its bug bounty program in August 2016 and through it was able to discover 20 bugs in six months.

While initially the program focused on Kaspersky Internet Security 2017 and Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10, the firm has extended the program to include Kaspersky Password Manager 8.

In addition to the new product, Kaspersky has increased the bounty for remote code execution bugs from $2 000 to $5 000.

“The security of our customers is our priority. That is why we take independent research into our products very seriously and apply its results to constantly improve our best-in-class technologies,” chief technology officer at Kaspersky Lab Nikita Shvetsov said in a statement.

While bugs can be found by anybody you will need to comply with the guidelines set out on HackerOne to qualify for any rewards so it’s best to acquaint yourself with those before you start hacking away at Kaspersky’s products.