Something is coming in the first trailer for Far Cry 5

All week Ubisoft has made us wait for news on Far Cry 5, the next game in the hugely popular series but today we finally get to gaze at a full trailer.

Pegged for a February 2018 release, Far Cry 5 transports players to the town of Hope County, Montana and, well, you have to watch the trailer for yourself.

So that was pretty dark.

For those that can’t watch the video here’s a quick primer. Erm, spoilers, we guess.

Control of Hope County has been seized by a religious cult and the player is tasked with leading the resistance. Pretty usual fodder for a Far Cry game we’ll admit but what makes this take on it so special is that it takes the topic of religious extremism and puts on the doorstep of many.

Advert

What we don’t know just yet is what role the player will take on. We’re hoping that Ubisoft steps away from the usual “dude bros” that occupy centre stage in its games. Variety is the spice of life after all.

Ubisoft has said that it will reveal more about Far Cry 5 at E3 where it will showcase its games on 12th June.

There’s also a few accompanying videos to go along with this trailer. There are three short character spots for Nick Rye, Pastor Jerome Jeffries and Mary May.

Finally, there’s this “First Details” video which gives some backstory to the development of this game from one of its executive producers.