This functional pinball table is made out of LEGO

We’ve seen functional pinball machines 3D printed, and now we have one built out of LEGO.

Created by Brian D’Agostine, this build was shown off at the Bricks Cascade 2017 show. It works using a large brick-built table, a plunger powered with an elastic, and two flippers that work using a Technic mechanism.

As LEGO does make official rubber bands used here, the only non-LEGO piece is the ball itself, which looks to be a regular ball bearing.

If you’re a bit confused by the theme here, “Fabuwars”, it’s a mashup of Star Wars and an old LEGO theme called Fabuland. This was an odd line of sets from the company, featuring anthropomorphic animal character instead of minifigures, larger pieces compared to the normal bricks, and a generally strange aesthetic that made it interesting years after the line ended.

For Bricks Cascade, D’Agostine had to create something to incorporate Fabuland, and Fabuwars was created. It also make some create puns, such as Ham Solo, the smuggler who happens to be a pig.

Check out a video on the build below by the fantastic channel Beyond the Brick. We suggest subscribing to them as they cover conventions and all the interesting creations that come out of them.

