Vodacom and the Eastern Cape partner up to put small businesses online

Small to medium businesses (SMEs) in the Eastern Cape could be getting a bigger online presence, thanks to a new partnership between Vodacom and the Eastern Cape Chamber of Business (ECCOB).

The partnership promises faster internet connections for the companies, as well as the opportunity to trial new kinds of mobile platforms.

Special mention was made in a press release of “Business Booster”, a platform that allows a company to quote, invoice and accept payments for work while on site. Another mention was given to “Net Business”, which links mobile and land lines together.

“Vodacom and the Eastern Cape Chamber of Business share a common goal to support SMEs in the province. The digital economy is the single most important driver of growth, innovation and competitiveness on the continent and it holds huge potential for South Africa,” said Vuyani Jarana, Chief Officer at Vodacom Business. “Small businesses must embrace the digital economy and our partnership with the ECCOB marks the beginning of an exciting digital journey.”

If you are an SME in the Eastern Cape and you’d like to take advantage of these new services, contact Bukeka Soyizwapi at the ECCOB on 047 531 4979 or email [email protected]