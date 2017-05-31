Molefe out: Eskom board instructed to revoke controversial reappointment

Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, has instructed the Eskom board to rescind the reappointment of Brian Molefe as the power utility’s CEO.

Brown announced this today during a media conference in Parliament to announce the decision made by an inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Jacob Zuma to probe the controversial return Molefe made earlier this month.

“It will be in best interests of government, Eskom and the country that the Minister of Public Enterprises directs the board to rescind the re-appointment of Mr Molefe,” said inter-ministerial committee convenor and Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha.

The committee was made up of Masutha, Brown, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Political parties, including the ANC, EFF and DA, had made public calls for Molefe to be removed and for the Eskom board to account for the controversy, putting pressure on Brown and the board.

The opposition parties had also laid charges against Eskom and Molefe and while Molefe will effectively no longer be CEO, the matters will still be heard in court next month.

A new acting CEO will be announced by Brown in the next two days.