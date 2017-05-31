Popular Reddit user AWildSketchAppeared leaves the site

While Reddit is usually more focused on content rather than the users that submit that content, a few people have gained a ton of followers on the site.

One such user is “AWildSketchAppeared” who used to periodically drop into the comment section around the site to add quick drawings of whatever was being discussed.

The account is almost five years old and garnered more than two million comment karma. Beyond that, however, its become a staple of the site and catching one of the sketches was a real treat.

Unfortunately all good things must come to an end, as the account will soon be abandoned indefinitely.

To cap things off there was this post yesterday titled “And here it is: Likely the last sketch I’ll ever post on Reddit. It’s been a wild ride, guys and girls. Thanks for everything.“. You can see the sketch that went along with this post in the header image above. It’s a take on the famous ending of Cowboy Bebop.

The person behind the account pointed out the reasons for their departure in this post, citing work, school, friends family and a variety of other stuff everyone puts off while they browse Reddit (us included).

We understand that this may seem like a strange story if you don’t regularly use the site, but it’s one of those “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone” deals, and we honestly believe that the internet as a whole will be weaker for it.

To see some of the account’s best work, check out this single comment thread where commenters post their favourite sketches over the years.