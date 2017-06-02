iflix VOD makes its debut in Africa

Asian video-on-demand service, iflix, has launched in a number of African countries and set up its regional office in Cape Town.

The service, which targets emerging markets, will be operating in Nigeria, Ghana Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. The launch of iflix Africa will extend its presence to a total of 23 countries.

The commercial launch of iflix’s service across Africa is planned over the second and third quarter of 2017, and will make iflix’s vast range of thousands of TV shows, movies and more, including many first run exclusives and award winning programs available to hundreds of millions of consumers across the region.

In addition to Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood and other regional and local programming, the service will additionally offer an extensive collection of African shows and movies, with iflix Africa planning to introduce exclusive African content series.

“iflix Africa will capitalise on SSA’s large youth population, rapidly growing internet and smartphone penetration, and huge appetite for digital content and entertainment,” the company said.

The big expansion is enabled largely by a major round of investment iflix received in March. Over $90 million was poured in by investors such as Liberty Global Group and Zain Group.

“As the fastest-growing mobile market on earth, Africa is without question one of the world’s most dynamic regions. We are thrilled to introduce our first-of-its-kind SVoD service here. We are passionately focused on providing the broadest selection of premium content at a price everyone can afford. We can’t wait to tackle both the enormous opportunities and challenges ahead, in serving this incredibly diverse and exciting region,” added Andre de Wet, iflix Head of Africa.