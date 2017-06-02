[Press release] Cell C’s new Connector Plans

Cell C is again upping the ante in the mobile industry with the launch of five new incredible contract plans called Connector.

“The way customers connect and communicate continues to evolve and we as mobile operators need to make sure our customers are getting what they want, and how they want it; enabling them to always be connected,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

The five new Connector Plans address the communication needs of today’s customers with up to 50GB data and 3000 any-net voice minutes monthly, giving customers’ the flexibility and choice to communicate as they want and to always be connected. The Connector plans offer unparalleled value and deliver an unlimited experience for customers in South Africa. All the plans are available as SIM only on a month-to-month, or 24month contract term. Customers can choose to add a device should they wish and can pay this off once-off or over the contract term.

“Voice is still important to South Africans. Those special days like birthdays and the birth of your first child or the long calls with mum lend themselves to more personal communication than a simple emoji. But we also know that customers don’t want to have to worry about their cost to communicate every month. These packages give customers peace of mind, while allowing them the flexibility to communicate the way they want to,” says Dos Santos.

Connector 1 will provide customers with an unprecedented 3GB of data, 1000 SMSes and 1000 minutes at only R499 per month. The Voice minutes are not limited to on-net calls, but can be used for calls to any local network at any time of the day. We are also adding free Facebook access allowing people to share more on this social platform. If a customer adds Cell C’s incredible R12 WhatsApp bundle they will have an unlimited social network experience but with all that data to can connect smarter to anyone on any social platform.

“We know that customers don’t want to be restricted when making calls, so providing any-net voice minutes as part of the offering, made sense,” says Dos Santos.

Connector 2 will offer the same perks as the first package with a 5GB allocation of data for R599 per month. Connector 3 provides 10GB of data, 2000 inclusive any-net minutes, 1000 SMS and free Facebook for R799. Connector 4 offers customers all the value in the previous package but boosts the data allocation to 20GB for R999.

At the top end is the 50GB package which customers can enjoy for R1499.

Table of STANDARD Connector Packages

Connector 1 Connector 2 Connector 3 Connector 4 Connector 5 Subscription R 499 R 599 R 799 R 999 R 1499 Incl. Any-net Minutes 1 000 1 000 2 000 2 000 3 000 Incl. SMS 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 Incl. Data (MB) 3 GB 5 GB 10 GB 20 GB 50 GB FREE VAS (FUP (1GB) Facebook Facebook Facebook Facebook Facebook

At launch Cell C will be offering a promotion on these packages doubling the amount of data the customer will receive. Customers signing a month-to-month contract, will receive double the data for the first month of their contract, after which, the standard allocation will apply. The data allocation is prorated, so the earlier a customer signs up, the more data they will receive. Customers signing a 24-month contract will receive double the data allocation on the Connector package they choose for the full term of their contract. The promotion is valid until the end of June.

Customers can also access our Wi-fi Calling service using this product. You get so much more from Cell C, time to change to the network that gives you the access to experience your world of connectivity.

Table of PROMOTIONAL DATA on launch of Connector Packages

Connector 1 Connector 2 Connector 3 Connector 4 Connector 5 Additional promo DATA 3 GB 5 GB 10 GB 20 GB 50 GB Total Data (MB) 6 GB 10 GB 20 GB 40 GB 100 GB

Connector plans will be available from 2 June and will be exclusively available through Cell C’s online channel at www.cellc.co.za. Existing customers who are due for an upgrade can contact 084 143 and move to Connector.

For more information on the Connector packages and to buy one, visit www.cellc.co.za.

