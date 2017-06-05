Brian Molefe challenges his removal as Eskom’s CEO

Three weeks after being reinstated as the chief executive officer at Eskom Brian Molefe has been removed but it seems the former exec is not going down without a fight.

Eskom spokesperson Khulani Qoma confirmed at the weekend that Molefe is challenging the board’s decision to remove him last week Friday.

“He is challenging his dismissal, and our lawyers are currently poring over it and will soon file a response,” Fin24 reported Qoma saying.

Molefe sparked controversy last month when it was announced that he would be returning to his seat at Eskom as the CEO. It was then revealed that Molefe had not actually resigned but had rather applied for early retirement.

Last week an inter-ministerial committee announced that Eskom should retract its decision to reinstate Molefe.

“It will be in best interests of government, Eskom and the country that the Minister of Public Enterprises directs the board to rescind the re-appointment of Mr Molefe,” said inter-ministerial committee convenor and Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha last week.

As to who will take the top seat at Eskom now that Molefe is out remains to be seen but we expect to see news on that soon.