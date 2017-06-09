From the creators of rAge comes Rush – a LAN and esports event

The NAG LAN held at rAge every year has been something of an institution for many years and this morning news has come in that the LAN is expanding.

That isn’t to say that the LAN at rAge this year will be expanded but rather that the organisers will be hosting an all new event they call Rush powered by HP Omen.

The event will take place from 21st to 23rd July at the Sandton Convention Centre (Exhibition Hall 2) and the organisers have said Rush will focus on esports.

“Rush aims to provide a neutral and inclusive platform for all the local esports organisations to host their respective events under one roof,” Rush marketing manager Lauren Das Neves said in a statement.

Advert

In keeping with that goal Rush will feature three tournaments organised by Orena for League of Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Street Fighter V.

According to Luca Tucconi an operating executive at Orena, CS:GO teams will have a chance to compete at Rush for a spot at the ESWC tournament happening later this year.

The Street Fighter V tournament at Rush forms part of Orena’s Fight Night Season which culminates in a tournament in October where players will battle for R20 000.

If playing any of these tournaments sounds up your alley you can find out more about entering on the Rush website.

For those that simply want to watch some esports in July or would prefer attending the LAN to leech content, erm we mean, play games with 599 other gamers fear not, there is a way to do both of those things.

A LAN ticket will cost you R600 which can be purchased through Computicket and gives you full access to the Rush event as well. For those that can’t stay awake for an entire weekend there are day tickets available for R50 and a weekend pass for R100 available through Computicket as well.