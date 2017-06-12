DA advises Hlaudi not to waste time & money challenging dismissal

The DA has “advised” Hlaudi Motsoeneng not to challenge his dismissal from the SABC, as it would be a waste of the public protector’s money and time.

DA spokesperson, Phumzile van Damme said the party welcomes the decision by the SABC board to fire Motsoeneng, but warned that he will probably take the decision on review.

“We advise him not to waste the public and the SABC’s time and money on what will be barren harvest litigation. Throughout several court judgments, including one by the SCA, Mr Motsoeneng has been found to be unsuitable to hold office at the public broadcaster,” van Damme said.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Zola Majavu, said neither he nor his client had been notified of the dismissal, despite board chairperson, Khanyisile Kweyama, announcing at live press briefing that he had been informed earlier today.

van Damme said while Motsoeneng’s dismissal is indeed to be welcomed, he must still be held accountable for his “reign of terror” at the SABC.

“As such, the interim board must now proceed with the second disciplinary inquiry flowing from the Public Protector’s 2014 “When Governance and Ethics Fail”, as ordered by the Western Cape High Court in December 2016,” she said.

“The Western Cape High Court directed the SABC to commence disciplinary proceedings against Motsoeneng for his dishonesty relating to the misrepresentation of his qualifications, abuse of power and improper conduct in the appointments and salary increments of Ms Sully Motsweni, and for his role in the purging of senior staff members resulting in numerous labour disputes and settlement awards against the SABC.”

The DA wants the interim board to proceed with this hearing as soon as possible, adding that it will raise the matter in Parliament with the Portfolio Committee on Communications as well.

“The interim Board has made much progress in addressing the rot at, the once world-class, public broadcaster, and the DA urges the Board to continue to work to restore good governance at the SABC, most important of which, is holding all those responsible for the rot, fully accountable,” van Damme concluded.