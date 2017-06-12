E3 2017 Ubisoft’s Keynote: Everything you need to know

Let’s be honest, Ubisoft revealed it’s hand earlier this year so we weren’t expecting much from the publisher at E3 2017 other than more information about the games it had already announced.

With that said the Ubisoft conference at E3 took a more toned down approach, shelved the bizarre antics we’ve seen in previous years and spoke about exactly what we wanted, the games.

Speaking of which, here are our favourites from the conference including all new games from Ubi.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Who better to kick off news about about Ubisoft games than Shigeru Miyamoto from, Nintendo? Yes, the co-representative director of Nintendo arrived on stage to introduce the Nintendo Ubisoft crossover game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Described as a tactical adventure for the Switch, the Rabbids have been transported into the Mushroom Kingdom and Mario must once again play hero and save the day along with his band of unlikely cohorts.

Combat is turn based and reminds us a lot of games like XCOM, though here soliders are swapped out for colourful sprites.

It looks like a ton of fun with players using combos and tools earned through progression to clear areas of enemies.

Off to a strong start Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Onwards to Egypt and the latest in Assassin’s Creed. While we learnt a lot during Microsoft’s presentation yesterday we got a deeper look during the Ubisoft presentation which you can check out for yourself below.

Just next time you show off game play please do it on the conference screens and not a tiny display in the most well lit room in E3.

Computer, show me the worst possible way to show off a game pic.twitter.com/ZkGZLYrObT — Porygon (@PorygonNews) June 12, 2017

The Crew 2

Does it have an engine? Then you can drive it in The Crew 2.

The open world racer really takes the “open” to the next level in this sequel.

Players can drive sports cars, go off road with buggies and traverse the seas with speed boats. Finally, players can also take control of airplanes and perform clear air traffic violations through buildings.

It looks very intriguing but we’d like to see more given the disappointment of the first game.

Skull & Bones

The first brand new game from Ubisoft hit us straight in the jaw. Skull & Bones takes the best bits of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag – the sailing – and made an entire game based on that, with a few elaborations and tweaks.

Did you see the Kraken?!

The game is multiplayer and players can face off against each other fighting to determine who the ruler of the high seas truly is.

It looks glorious to behold and this game play trailer gives us a great idea of what to expect. Bring me my eye patch and flagon!

Oh, and there is a Kraken. SQUEEE!

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Ubisoft’s next new games brings toys-to-life as players create spaceships to destroy the Legion an other worldly presence destroying the universe.

Players can collect physical toys to modify their spaceships in game though digital content is also available.

Ubisoft revealed toy support for Xbox, PS4 and Switch, though we didn’t see toys for a keyboard or mouse, for obvious reasons.

Toys and space? Colour us intrigued.

Far Cry 5

From space into Montana where Hope County is being overrun by Christian extremists.

Players will need to “raise hell” to over through the cult that has overrun the area and we got a tasty look at some game play footage that you can check out below.

The new game seems to take the best bits of Far Cry, The Division and Ghost Recon mashing them all up together in what looks to be a gloriously controversial and bloody affair.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 (’bout time Ubisoft)

Yes, at last we get a long awaited sequel which fans have been begging Ubisoft for for an age, and a bit.

The trailer reveals a bit more swearing than you might expect but it looks great.

The game is positioned as a prequel to the first game in a far off galaxy and players will be able to explore space alone or with friends.

And that wraps up the Ubisoft Conference at E3 2017. What do you think? Anything tickle your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.