E3 2017 Nintendo’s Keynote: Everything you need to know

Following Microsoft and Sony‘s E3 2017 keynotes, Nintendo delivered Spotlight presentation packed with enough content to satisfy fans of multiple Nintendo franchises across the board.

Reggie Fils-Aimé, President and COO of Nintendo of America, opened the presentation by describing the Nintendo Switch as your ticket to a journey that only gaming can you take on. Twee as hell, we know, but this year, Nintendo had the games to back Reggie’s claims up. Here’s a quick round-up of everything you need to know.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been out of the limelight for quite a few months since it was announced back in January of this year. The new trailer at the keynote focused on what we can expect from the game’s story while showing off sparse sections of gameplay. Airships, giant boss battles, dramatic cutscenes and gorgeous locales abound.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will release on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Advert

Kirby, Pokémon, Yoshi and… Metroid?

Sometimes you need a hero. Even if it’s a round pink ball that consumes everything in sight. “Kirby” (working title) was announced with a trailer that showed off quite a few co-op mechanics for up to 4 players. The trailer is full of cute characters such as Sir Kibble and Burning Leo, features multiple different areas, enemies and abilities and honestly, looks incredibly fun. A future co-op hit may be in the works here. “Kirby” will release on Nintendo Switch in 2018

Following the Kirby announcement, Nintendo’s General Manager of Entertainment Planning and Development, Shinya Takahashi thanked gamers worldwide for supporting the Nintendo Switch and stated that many multiplayer games that can be played “anytime, anywhere and with anyone” are currently in the works for the device.

The Pokémon Company’s Tsunekazu Ishihara reinforced the fact that Pokkén Tournament Deluxe will be available on Nintendo Switch later this year and in a surprise turn of events, announced that GameFreak are currently working a core Pokémon role-playing game for Nintendo Switch and that fans should look forward to playing it in the future.

Next up, “Yoshi” was announced for a 2018 release on Nintendo Switch. The gameplay looks pretty standard for a title in this particular franchise and you can check that out below:

An announcement trailer for Metroid Prime 4 seemingly appeared out of the blue and we’re really excited about this. It’s been nearly a decade since the last main series entry in the Metroid franchise and we’re keen to find out more about the game hopefully sooner rather than later.

Advert

Fire Emblem Warriors

Advert

Fire Emblem Warriors was announced back in January this year but not much else was shown off of the game until now. The trailer below explores the game’s storyline and introduces a range of familiar Fire Emblem heros that will feature in the game. Fire Emblem Warriors will release during Q3 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – DLC

We reviewed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild earlier this year and thought it was superb. Seeing brand new content announced for a game that was spectacular in every way is always a welcome sight. The DLC packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that Nintendo showed off certainly look content rich enough to warrant a purchase. You can view both trailers combined below.

Additionally, 4 new Amiibo featuring characters from the second DLC pack were announced. Mipha (from the Zora), Daruk (Goron), Revali (Rito) and Urbosa (Gerudo) were displayed and can be used with the Nintendo Switch and Breath of the Wild later this year.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Rocket League

A short reminder that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which was announced last night at Ubisoft’s keynote, is not too far away from being released was up next. Ubisoft’s Yves Guillemot narrates what to expect from the title and you can see more tactical gameplay in the video below.

Rocket League for Nintendo Switch was announced by Psyonix’s Jeremy Dunham and Corey Davis. Exclusive Nintendo Switch content was teased for release later this year during Q4. Most notably though Rocket League on Switch will have cross platform play enabled over Psyonix’s network.

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo saved the best for last and an extremely gameplay focused trailer of Super Mario Odyssey rounded off their presentation. The trailer shows Mario using “Cappy” his iconic cap to take control of inanimate and living objects alike while facing off against enemies and exploring the world.

And that’s it for the Nintendo Conference at E3 2017. Did Nintendo do what Microsoft and Sony didn’t? Anything stand out in particular? Let us know in the comments below. We personally love the fact that the Nintendo Switch is getting a lot of love with so many titles in the works.