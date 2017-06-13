SABC suffers massive R1.1 billion loss in 2016/17 financial year

The SABC is in trouble – big trouble. I

nterim board chairperson, Khanyisile Kweyama revealed today that the public broadcaster expects to record a total loss is over R1.1 billion for the 2016/17 financial year.

Kweyama addressed the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Communications this morning on the SABC’s end of fourth quarter results.

The SABC had originally budgeted for a loss of R137 million for the fourth quarter.

During its fourth quarter, which ended on 31st March 2017, the SABC received a total of R1.6 billion in revenue, a 20% (R353 million) decline compared to the same period last year.

The total quarterly revenue underperformed by 22% (R466 million) compared to the budget. It also posted a total annual revenue loss of 7% (R740 million) compared to last year.

The R1.1 billion is R590 million higher than last year’s recorded loss.

Around R200 million was lost through advertisers pulling ad revenue as a result of the 90% local music policy.

It was also revealed today that the Gupta-owned The New Age BizBrief cost the public broadcaster R20 million in revenue it did not make back.

Kweyama said the SABC is currently in talks with National Treasury and the Communications Department to raise funding.