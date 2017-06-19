Hlaudi received R1.7 million while suspended from SABC

Between January and May this year, former SABC COO and GE of Corporate Affairs, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, was paid over R1.7 million while on suspension.

Motsoeneng was fired by the interim SABC board last week, following a decision at a disciplinary hearing which found him guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute. Motsoeneng was fired with immediate effect.

He had been on suspension since last year, when the Western Cape High Court ruled he could not hold any position at the broadcaster until the Public Protector’s report on the SABC was put on reveiw.

In a reply to a question sent by the DA, the minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo, revealed that R1 713 865.24 has been paid to Motsoeneng from 1st January.

During his entire tenure as COO, Motsoeneng, who by the end of last year was earning more than President Jacob Zuma, earned R12.5 million.

Tender fraud during SABC inquiry

While the SABC was under intense scrutiny during the Parliamentary inquiry, its CFO, Audrey Raphela, allegedly issued irregular tenders for the redesign of the SABC’s websites and an advertising management system.

Raphela rewarded the following contracts in December 2016:

A contract worth R5.1 million for the redesign of the SABC’s websites awarded to Infonomix without going to tender

A contract worth R7.3 million paid to Imagine Communications for an advertising management system, with an additional R 4.7 million over three years for “license fee and maintenance”. The contract with Imagine Communications was signed despite it being proven that the system was not suitable for the SABC.

“On the basis of these allegations of serious tender flouting, the SABC Acting CFO must be suspended pending an investigation into the awarding of these tenders, and pending a disciplinary inquiry,” DA spokesperson, Phumzile van Damme said.

van Damme said the DA wrote further questions to Dlodlo about other contracts reportedly signed off in a rush in December by Raphela.

“The SABC can and will be returned to being the public broadcaster that fulfils its mandate of entertaining and educating the public, without being a feeding trough for corrupt officials,” she said.