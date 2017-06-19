[Press Release] FNB Partners with NAS to Operate New Lounge at Maputo International Airport

First National Bank (FNB) (www.FNB.co.za), one of South Africa’s big four, has partnered with National Aviation Services (NAS) (www.NAS.aero) to operate a new departure lounge at the Maputo International Airport for the next five years. The agreement also includes an additional five year renewal option.

In 2016, FNB won a bid to manage this new lounge that will cater to its Platinum card customers as well as other airline and corporate clients. The 250 square meter lounge located in departures can host 80 passengers and is equipped with a comfortable dining area, fully equipped business center, smoking room and a children’s play area.

Johan Maree, CEO, FNB MOÇAMBIQUE, said “We are committed to best serve our customers and strive to offer exponential helpfulness to our customers. The launch of this new lounge is a milestone for FNB, as we drive efforts to provide seamless banking services to our consumers and demonstrate our appreciation to our loyal clients. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and our drive to innovate this new product is a brilliant example of how we can help transform their lives and offer them more convenience. The FNB lounge is not just another lounge, but rather designed to give all comfort and services that FNB platinum customers deserve away from home.”

With Maputo added to its network, NAS, one of the fastest growing aviation services providers in the emerging markets now operates 31 airport lounges across 12 countries.

Hassan El Houry, Group CEO, NAS said “With increasing foreign investments into Mozambique, offering world class facilities at the airport is of utmost importance. We are pleased to be working with FNB and look forward to extending our expertise and high levels of service to the new departures lounge at the Maputo International Airport.”

Globally, NAS has a presence in more than 30 airports and also manages ground handling for seven out of the top 10 airlines across the Middle East, India, and Africa. Certified by IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO), NAS has demonstrated expertise in supporting local hub carriers in the Middle East and Africa.