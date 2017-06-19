[Press release] RS Components introduces new range of flexible LED strips from Osram

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc(LSE: ECM), the global distributor for engineers, has announced the availability of new flexible LED strips and accessories from Osram. The LINEARlight FLEX range features a series of coloured LED strips that are flexible and can be cut to fit custom lighting installations, making them especially suitable for use in architecturally integrated applications as well as being suitable for outdoor use.

The range includes LED strip lights that are ideal for architectural integration such as being placed on walls or under coves or around other complex contours. They can also be used on handrails or to provide illumination in information signage, advertising hoardings or in display cabinets. Providing a smooth diffuse illumination solution that is ideal for use where light needs to flow around architectural features, custom lighting solutions can be easily created as the LINEARlight FLEX strip modules are flexible and feature easy cut points to support design freedom.

Delivering diffused light lines without visible spots, the strips are available in long operational lengths, with a single power feed for lengths up to 6m. The modules also offer extra-strong self-adhesive backside for easy mounting. Constructed from high-performance silicone, the LED strips provide IP67 protection and resistance to UV light sources, according to ISO 4892-2 – Method A, and resistance to salt mist, according to IEC 60068-2-52 severity 1.

As well as a wide range of LED colours – including white LED strips with colour temperature options from 2700K to 6500K, red, green and blue LED-strip products – the LINEARlight FLEX range also includes LED drivers, controllers, dimmers and mounting accessories.

The Osram LINEARlight FLEX range now available from RS. More information on these products, and other lighting solutions from RS, can be found here: http://za.rs-online.com/web/c/lighting/.