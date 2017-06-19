Watch how difficult it is to repair Microsoft’s Surface Laptop

There was a time when small tech like Apple’s products were incredibly difficult to repair, but that was a time where iFixit didn’t exist.

The folks at iFixit have taken it upon themselves to tear down every piece of tech that gets released in a bid to show users how difficult or how easily they can be repaired.

The latest piece of kit that iFixit took its prying tools to is the Microsoft Surface Laptop.

The notebook sports a keyboard covered with Alcantara which resembles suede material but is more resistant to stains. It also makes the Surface Notebook incredibly difficult to repair as you can see in the video we’ve embedded below.

The verdict then regarding the Surface Laptop is that it cannot be repaired without causing considerable damage to the notebook.

Hopes of swapping out the RAM, CPU or on-board storage also disappear rather quickly when you discover these components are permanently affixed to the motherboard. This does make business sense to us because why would Microsoft tout a Surface Laptop with more storage, a bigger CPU and more RAM if users could just swap these components out.

Overall this new Surface Laptop is harder to repair than the Surface Book which scored a 1/10 rating thanks to the ability to replace the SSD.

While we don’t expect folks that want this new notebook to be fussed with swapping out components, its worth treating the Surface Laptop with a bit more care considering how difficult it is to repair.