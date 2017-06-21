Back to Fallout: New Vegas with this 3D print of the NCR ranger’s helmet

Maker Daniel Lilygreen is back with another superb print from the world of Fallout, this time from New Vegas.

This NCR Ranger helmet is broken down into several small pieces for easy printing, and even comes with recesses in the eyes to allow for a tinted film or acrylic lens to get that menacing look.

You can get the files to print your own helmet for free from MyMiniFactory.

As you can see in the gallery below, Lilygreen hasn’t quite finished his own print, so hopefully someone will grab the files and give the design the love it deserves.