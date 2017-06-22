Price hike for Joburg bus commuters kicks in next month

The City of Joburg has announced its annual price hikes across its public bus services, meaning hundreds of thousands commuters will have to dig a bit deeper for their daily commutes.

As of 1st July, trips on the Rea Vaya system will cost 6% more and trips on the MetroBus system will cost 6.2% more.

According to the city, the increases are in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the city’s pro-poor budget and other market-related cash fares.

A single cash trip on a MetroBus will cost you R10.80, up from R10.20. Commuters who buy weekly to monthly trips will pay the following (fares depend on zones commuters travel between):

Between R421.20 and R1 053.00 (for 52 trips);

Between R356.40 and R 891.00 (for 44 trips);

Between R113.40 and R283.50 (for 14 trips);

Between R97.20 and R243.00 (for 12 trips);

Between R81.00 and R202.5 (for 10 trips).

Pupils in uniform will pay R7.80 cash, up from R7.20, for a single trip, while 130 trips for the term will cost R760.50. Forty-four trips will cost R257.50 and 10 trips R58.50. They will also get a 25% discount for multiple trip coupons. Cash fares for children aged between three and 12 will range from R7.80 to R18.80.

Pensioners will pay R185 for 200 trips valid for a year irrespective of the number of zones traveled. They also get a 50% discount on multi-journey trips if they travel during off peak time – that is between 8am and 2pm. Normal adult fares will apply if the pensioners travel during peak times.

Commuters with disabilities will pay R371 for 100 trips valid for six months irrespective of the number of zones traveled. They will get a 50% discount on multi-journey trips.

MteroBus Smartcards will be sold for R64.

Rea Vaya fares will cost R7, up from R6.20 for the shortest trip, while the furthest point fare increases by 40c from R14.10 to R14.50. A single trip card will now cost 40c more at R15.

Smartcards can be bought at the Thokoza Park, Indingilizi, Orlando Stadium, Diepkloof, UJ Kingsway campus, Park Station, Johannesburg Art Gallery and Carlton Eastbound stations for R28.