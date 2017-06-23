Hearthstone is overhauling its card packs

Blizzard has announced a pretty significant change to Hearthstone’s card pack system, which will allow players to accumulate cards they don’t already own easier.

Once the new expansion for the game drops, any time a player opens a new pack and bags a Legendary card, they will be guaranteed it will be a Legendary that they don’t already own.

If they own either a golden or non-golden version of the Legendary, they won’t get a duplicate of it from a new pack until they own all of the Legendary cards in that particular set.

This may make dust collecting a little harder, but it also means players stand a better chance of picking up these ultra rare cards quicker. Also, once a player crafts a Legendary, they needn’t worry about picking up a duplicate from a card pack they’ve just bought. On top of that, players will be guaranteed to pick up a Legendary in their first ten packs of the new set.

In a post on Hearthstone’s official blog, game director Ben Brode announced a couple more kinks to the game’s card pack opening system. From the beginning of the next expansion players will never get more copies of a card than they can use in a single deck.

This news may go some way towards dampening the bad feeling many players had about the game’s last expansion, Journey To Un’goro. While players didn’t have too many issues with most of the set, there was something of an outcry about the fact that Quest cards – which line up special abilities once a set of conditions are met – were all Legendary, and thus were both rare in pack openings and expensive to craft.