24th June

Stop questing and simply 3D print an Apple of Eden from Assassin’s Creed


The 3D print for today isn’t just a static prop of one of the objects from Assassin’s Creed because it has a few tricks hidden away inside of the plastic.

The Apple of Eden itself is a hollow ball of filament with all the electronics hidden in the base. A sensor inside of the stand will detect when the Apple is placed down, and this will activate a ring of LEDs to light it up. An Adafruit Trinket ties everything together.

This design, which can be found for free on Thingiverse, is a remix of a previous attempt. You’ll need these files too if you wish to replicate it.

You can see a gallery of the print below, but if you want to appreciate the lighting system in action make sure you check out this short video.

