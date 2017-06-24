Turn the HTC Vive controller into the portal gun from Rick and Morty

We’ve already seen a few variations on a 3D print of the portal gun from Rick and Morty, but this may be the best one.

This version turns the HTC Vive controller into the gun’s handle. A small brass insert and screw join the print and the controller together, and the red strip covering this connection can be modified to change the dimension’s co-ordinates. The default is C-137.

You can find the free files to print your own over on Thingiverse or MyMiniFactory. Alternatively, the designer is selling finished prints for $39 (~R505), not including the Vive controller itself or all the shipping and taxes you’ll need to pay to get it your door.

Don’t forget that Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is currently 20% off on Steam’s Summer Sale which runs until 5th July.