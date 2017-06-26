Heath Ledger’s Joker immortalised as a 3D print

We have another 3D print from DC movies today after the kryptonite spear from last week. This time it’s Heath Ledger as The Joker in an impressively detailed bust.

This was created by the talented jewellery sculptor Morgan Morey who previous brought us an articulated print of Metal Gear REX.

You can see the process of this model being created in ZBrush over on Morey’s Twitch channel. The two streams needed to complete the model totalled in at more than three hours of work.

You can find the files to print your own Joker over on MyMiniFactory.

As you can see the test print below is on the rougher side, so we hope someone grabs the files and gives it a good finish and a worthy paint job.