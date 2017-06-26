Square Enix Teases Big Announcements for Gamescom 2017

Square Enix’s Game Director, Hajime Tabata, teased that the company has some big announcements to make at Gamescom 2017.

Games Talk reported that during the company’s latest Active Time Report broadcast, marketing manager Akio Ofuji stated that Square Enix held off on some information at E3 2017. Ofuji elaborated that they currently have some large scale plans in the works.

While this might seem like an announcement for an announcement (Yes, yes it is), we might just see some more Kingdom Hearts 3 footage at Gamescom 2017 and hopefully a release date for the title will surface. Until then we’ll just have to make do with the E3 2017 gameplay trailer.

Tabata stated in the Active Time Report that,”We’ve been very busy. We must make it so that we can announce some proper good announcements for the summer. We want to share some good information at Gamescom.”

Square Enix fans will have to just sit tight and wait for Gamescom 2017 to see what the company has in store for us. Gamescom will run from August 22 2017 to August 26 2017.