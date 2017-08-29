Super Troopers 2 gets a “not safe for work” teaser

Few comedies made me laugh as hard as the stoner flicks of the early 2000s and now my nostalgia is being fueled with a sequel to Super Troopers.

Super Troopers 2 is slated for a 20th April 2018 release (a clever play on 4/20) and sees the return of the comedy troupe Broken Lizard. The group created and starred in comedies such as Beerfest and the original Super Troopers.

Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske and Kevin Heffernan will star and reprise their original roles for the sequel.

The first teaser for the film dropped yesterday and it’s most definitely not safe for work.

So we can’t tell much from that teaser but we do know that the troopers will be forming a Highway Patrol, so expect more ludicrous traffic stops.

Last time around the crew had to deal with a murder, drug smugglers and budget cuts but to be honest ,the best thing the movie had going for it was the games the troopers played such as The Cat Game referenced in the trailer for the sequel.

Something interesting to note, the film was crowdfunded through an Indiegogo campaign set up by the stars. That campaign drew in $4.6 million, 208% of its original goal.

The movie is expected to be released to theaters through FOX Searchlight next year.