Cybersecurity threat found in nearly half a million pacemakers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has found that 465 000 pacemakers are susceptible to hackers and require a firmware update.

The pacemakers affected are manufactured by St. Jude Medical and are radio-frequency enabled. The manufacturer has confirmed that devices manufactured before 28th August now require a firmware update.

The FDA says that hackers could send modified commands to the pacemaker to make it deplete its battery quickly or change the pace at which the device operates.

Patients with any of the following St. Jude Medical pacemakers or cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker will need to visit a medical professional to receive a firmware update that should take three minutes.

Advert

Accent

Anthem

Accent MRI

Accent ST

Assurity

Allure

While this issue seems to be unique to the United States we have contacted a local distributor of St. Jude Medical pacemakers to find out if there are any risks to South Africans. When we receive a response we will be sure to update you.

This firmware update brings into sharp relief the need for a greater understanding of cybercrime and what criminals are capable of. We’ve seen everything from dishwashers to printers being hacked before now and the fact that cybercriminals could toy with something as vital as a pacemaker is about as scary as it gets.

At least, we hope it’s as scary as it gets.