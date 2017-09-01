Battlefield 1 DLC In the Name of the Tsar coming soon

The first day of spring is upon us and it’s great to be able to ring in the new season with some good news – for Battlefield 1 players, at any rate.

In The Name Of The Tsar, the next DLC pack for Battlefield 1 that EA announced at this year’s E3 expo, will be released globally on 19th September. Yep that’s this month.

Most Battlefield 1 players will probably know what to expect from the DLC, but just in case you don’t, In The Name Of The Tsar includes six new maps, 11 new weapons, one new stationary weapon (the coastal gun battery), the Russian army and a brand new match type called Supply Drop, in which players fight for control of supplies being parachuted into the map at intervals.

Now the gravy: players who own either the Battlefield 1: Revolution or a Premium Pass can have access to the DLC 2 weeks early. Yep, that’s right, you can take the fight to the Eastern Front on 5th of September, which is next week Tuesday.

According to a post on Battlefield 1’s official blog, the game will also be getting HDR10 support.

“HDR (High Dynamic Range) makes the visuals of Battlefield 1 even more stunning for owners of the required tech (a screen with HDR support together with a console/PC with HDR capabilities),” the post reads.

If you’ve not played Battlefield 1, we strongly urge you to do so. We were sent a review copy last year and we really rather liked it.