Showmax Africa and DStv Digital merging – report

It appears as if Showmax Africa and DStv Digital Media are merging and creating an entirely new digital division within Multichoice.

The news comes via My Broadband which reports that MultiChoice staff were informed of the merger.

While the new division has yet to get a name or an overseer, MultiChoice chief executive officer Mark Rayner will head the division until one can be found.

It’s important to note that if true, this merger would only apply to Showmax Africa. Outside of the continent Showmax will continue to operate independently under the direction of John Kotsaftis.

Once the formed, the head of the new division will report directly to the chief executive officer of video entertainment at Naspers Imtiaz Patel.

We’re big fans of Showmax here at htxt.africa and we hope that a merger with MultiChoice would allow the service to include more content in its offering.

At the moment nothing has been confirmed although we have asked Showmax for comment. When it responds we will be sure to add the response to this story.

Do you think a merger with DStv is a good or bad idea for Showmax? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.