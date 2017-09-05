Entire SABC interim board re-elected to permanent board

All five members of the current interim board at the SABC will go on to serve on the permanent board for the next few years.

This is after the Portfolio Committee on Communications today shortlisted its final list of 12 individuals to serve as non-executive members of the board.

The interim board bows out this month, after six months of service which saw mass clean up efforts happening at the SABC. The board includes:

Krish Naidoo

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

Khanyisile Kweyama

Mathata Tsedu

John Matisonn

The members were nominated for the permanent board and were firm favourites, right off the bat.

Advert

The other seven members are:

Victor Rambau

Jack Phalane

Bongmusa Makhathini

Kgalema Mohuba

Micheal Markovitz

Nomvuyiso Batyi

Rachel Kalidass

Opposition parties however, were not pleased with the selection.

“Despite our efforts, and the efforts of other opposition parties it seems as though cadre-deployment is set to return to the SABC,” the DA said, talking about links to the ruling party that some members have.

“We strongly objected to the re-deployment of ANC cadres, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule to the board,” the party added.

It’s now left to President Jacob Zuma to officially admit the 12 to the board, upon recommendation from National Assembly.