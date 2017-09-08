One-stop investor shop for businesses opens in Cape Town

National and provincial government today opened up a one-stop shop in Cape Town where businesses can access services and investors

The Invest SA One Stop Shop is a place where all key regulatory and administrative departments and agencies are housed in a single location to provide an integrated service to investors.

This is the second centre of its kind to open in South Africa, following the national centre in Pretoria.

Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe said since the launch of the national Invest SA centre in the first quarter of this year, 101 walk-ins have been recorded at the centre and 277 investor consultations were done.

“Creating an environment where the economy can grow and jobs can be created for our people comes first for our government. Our people … need to be able to put food on the table. Young people need jobs. They are sitting at home with degrees and diplomas. It is for this reason that we are focusing on creating the right environment for investment in the economy from abroad and from within the country,” said President Jacob Zuma.

“The economy must come first for all of us… We are establishing the One Stop Shops to make it easier for investors to do business in South Africa,” Zuma added.

Other One Stop Shops will be launched in the rest of the country soon.

[Image: City of Cape Town]