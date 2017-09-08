Season 3 of Mr. Robot will debut on Showmax locally

Great news for a Friday – Showmax has revealed that it will be streaming episodes of Mr. Robot’s third season express from the USA.

The acclaimed series which stars Rami Malek as Elliot and Christian Slater as the titular Mr. Robot returns on 12th October and locals will be able to experience the show at the same time as our American counterparts.

Given the way that the internet reacts to spoilers we won’t go into the how the last two seasons played out but this is a show that is absolutely worth binge watching.

You can check out a trailer for season three of Mr. Robot below.

Both season one and two are available to stream on Showmax right now and you can pick up a subscription for R99 per month or you can just try it out for 14 days for free.

Once again, we can’t talk this show up enough. Malik was born to play the role of Elliot and the hacking that is portrayed in the show is about as real as it gets.

Considering I missed out on season two this news has now cemented my weekend plans of popcorn, couch and series.