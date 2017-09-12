iPhone X: All-glass full screen, no Home button and the best chip in the world

The iPhone X is here and it packs a mean punch in quite a few key areas.

Pronounced iPhone 10 (“X” represents the Roman numeral, not the letter),it has an all-glass, 5.8 inch, Super Retina display.

For Apple, this display has been a long time coming.

“For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realisation of that vision,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer. “With the introduction of iPhone ten years ago, we revolutionised the mobile phone with Multi-Touch. iPhone X marks a new era for iPhone — one in which the device disappears into the experience.”

The iPhone X is curvier and smoother around the edges than its predecessor, allowing the full screen display to really stand out.

While an all-glass display does mean better care needs to be taken when handling, Apple has added a layer of protection by manufacturing it with what it calls “the most durable glass ever in a smartphone”.

A seven-layer color process allows for precise color hues and opacity on the glass finish, and a reflective optical layer enhances the rich colors.

The Home button is gone

With the iPhone X, you won’t see one of the most iconic features identified with iPhones – the Home button.

iOS 11 replaces the Home button with fast and fluid gestures, allowing customers to naturally and intuitively navigate iPhone X. Simply swipe up from the bottom to go home from anywhere.

Reinventing the smartphone camera

Apple introduced what it said is a reinvention of the smartphone camera with a new 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID features wide colour capture, auto image stabilisation and precise exposure control.

“iPhone X also features a redesigned dual 12-megapixel rear camera system with dual optical image stabilisation. The ƒ/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera joins an improved ƒ/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and videos,” the company explained.

“A new colour filter, deeper pixels and an improved Apple-designed image signal processor delivers advanced pixel processing, wide colour capture, faster autofocus in low light and better HDR photos. A new quad LED True Tone Flash offers twice the uniformity of light and includes Slow Sync, resulting in more uniformly lit backgrounds and foregrounds.”

The most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone

Powering the iPhone X is A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest smartphone chip in the world.

A11 Bionic features a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25% faster and four efficiency cores that are 70% faster than the A10 Fusion, offering industry-leading performance and energy efficiency.

“A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation.The new A11 Bionic neural engine is a dual-core design and performs up to 600 billion operations per second for real-time processing,” Apple said.

Wireless charging

iPhone X’s glass back allows for wireless charging with the Qi ecosystem, including two new wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie, available from Apple Stores.

Other features on the phone include:

Water and dust resistance.

True Tone which adjusts the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light for a more natural viewing experience.

Face ID with a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face.

Each camera is individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking.

iPhone X will be available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models.

“iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 27 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning Friday, 3rd November,” Apple said, however, this list doesn’t include South Africa, unfortunately.